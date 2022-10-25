WhatsApp is down: Users across several countries complain on Twitter

WhatsApp

WhatsApp began to act up on Tuesday afternoon with messages not being delivered to recipients especially in groups, and Twitter got flooded with memes from WhatsApp users across the world who flocked to the micro-blogging site to check if others were facing the same problem.



#UPDATE | "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson

Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

But here's how WhatsApp users have been reacting about the outage on Twitter:



When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/dTZT1GQVWL — Kiran kodali's (@Kiranntr19) October 25, 2022



Me... coming here to confirm WhatsApp down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/4JtBLKGRHQ— Farouk G. Asimegbe (@jahswheelFarooq) October 25, 2022



Everyone running to Twitter to come confirm if WhatsApp is really down #WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/mEqNFr9tEV — Sam



Several users also reported that they thought there was a problem with their internet connection before checking on Twitter that WhatsApp's services were down.



I was wondering why is my Internet not working. Until I tried to refresh my Twitter feed and that brought me to your tweet.! — Aashna Patel (@Aashnapatel610) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp had recently announced that it's testing avatar support in beta. According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta is testing the feature with a limited set of WhatsApp users on Android. It will likely allow users to share and configure avatars, and maybe even personalise stickers.

This comes a few months after the feature was introduced on Instagram in May. It allows users to create a 3D avatar of themselves online that can be used with Stories and messages.