    Live: Commodities Live: Chinese Yuan Hits Record Low, Commodity Imports Get Expensive
    WhatsApp is down: Users across several countries complain on Twitter

    Several users also reported that they thought there was a problem with their internet connection before checking on Twitter that WhatsApp's services were down.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 25, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    WhatsApp began to act up on Tuesday afternoon with messages not being delivered to recipients especially in groups, and Twitter got flooded with memes from WhatsApp users across the world who flocked to the micro-blogging site to check if others were facing the same problem.

    Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

    But here's how WhatsApp users have been reacting about the outage on Twitter:





    WhatsApp had recently announced that it's testing avatar support in beta. According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta is testing the feature with a limited set of WhatsApp users on Android. It will likely allow users to share and configure avatars, and maybe even personalise stickers.

    This comes a few months after the feature was introduced on Instagram in May. It allows users to create a 3D avatar of themselves online that can be used with Stories and messages.

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #3D avatar #Meta #WhatsApp
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:04 pm
