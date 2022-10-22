English
    WhatsApp is testing avatar support in beta

    Like Instagram, users will soon be able to create a virtual avatar of themselves

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

    Meta is now testing 3D avatar support for WhatsApp, a few months after introducing the feature to photo and short video-sharing platform Instagram in May. The feature allows users to create a 3D avatar of themselves online that can be used with Instagram Stories and in messages as well.

    According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested with a limited set of WhatsApp users on Android. It will likely allow users to share and configure avatars, and maybe even personalise stickers.

    According to the report, the feature is being tested with the latest WhatsApp for Android beta (version 2.22.21.3). If you get selected for the test, you can update to the latest beta release from Google's Play Store.

    Earlier this month, there were reports of WhatsApp testing an edit feature that will allow messages to be edited after they have been sent. The edits can happen up to 15 minutes after a message has been sent.

    Once modified, an "edited" tag will be added to these messages and will be prominently displayed on the message box. The message won't update for the recipient until they turn on the app, or are online.

    Tags: #Android #Google #Instagram #Meta #Virtual Avatar #WhatsApp
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 05:21 pm
