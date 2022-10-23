English
    Apple to show app-related ads on App Store

    Apple will allow developers to promote their apps on the App Store's Today tab

    Moneycontrol News
    October 23, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST


    In an email sent out to developer's this week, Apple announced that it would begin running app-related ads in the Today tab of the App Store. This will go live starting October 25, in all countries except China.

    As seen by MacRumors, Apple updated its webpage on Search Ads, and it now reads, "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store — making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit. The prominence of this placement makes it a good option to drive awareness of your app, especially for new content launches, special events, and seasonal promotions."

    Previously, ads were restricted to search results on the App Store, in the Suggested section of the search box. Now, developers will be able to create a custom product page for the today tab to promote their apps. They will also be shown in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of app listings.

    The Today tab on the App Store feature hand-curated list of apps picked by the Apple staff, and had no paid placement options.

    Legal expert Florian Mueller argued that this was just "another means of increasing the effective app tax rate" for developers.

    In August this year, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that Apple is considering adding advertisements to its apps on iPhones and iPads. He said that this might soon extend to the company's other apps such as Maps, Podcasts and Apple Books.

    Tags: #Apple #Apple App Store #In-shop advertisements #iPhone #online ads
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 04:59 pm
