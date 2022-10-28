Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 now available in India alongside iPad 2022

Apple recently announced three new iPad models in India and in the global market. Now, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), and iPad (2022) are all available for purchase in India. The two new iPad Pro models are powered by the company’s M2 chip, while the vanilla iPad (2022) uses the A14 Bionic chipset.

iPad Pro (2022) Price in India

The new 11-inch iPad Pro price in India will start from Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro price in India will start from Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in Silver and Space Grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is also available for purchase separately for Rs 11,900.

iPad (2022) Price in India

The 10th Gen iPad price in India starts from Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will start from Rs 59,900. The new iPad (2022) comes in 64GB and 256GB configurations. It is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver colours. Apple also offers Education discounts on all its iPad models.

