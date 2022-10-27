English
    Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED display makes global debut

    The Moto Razr 2022 price is set at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs 99,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    The Moto Razr 2022 packs a 3,500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

    Motorola unveiled the next generation of its foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022, in China earlier this year. Now, the Moto Razr 2022 has made its way to European markets. Rumours also suggest that the Moto Razr 2022 could launch in India soon, although there is no official confirmation from the brand.

    Moto Razr 2022 Price 

    The Motorola Razr 2022 price is set at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs 99,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. For comparison, the Moto Razr 2022 price in China was set at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 74,200) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Moto Razr 2022 is available in a sole Satin Black colour option.

    Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

    The Moto Razr 2022 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Moto Razr 2022 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. The screen also supports HDR10+ and features a 144Hz refresh rate. The Razr 2022 also has a large 2.7-inch outer OLED panel that can be used to get notifications, take selfies with the rear cameras, and more.

    For optics, the Moto Razr 2022 has two cameras on the back, including a 50 MP primary shooter with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide unit with a 121-degree FoV. The phone also has a 32 MP selfie shooter on the front. The new Razr runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 skin.

    The Moto Razr 2022 packs a 3,500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The phone features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 19 5G bands, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more. Stay tuned for more information about the Moto Razr 2022’s launch in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:21 pm
