The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Qualcomm recently announced two new chips this week. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 were recently unveiled for mid-tier and entry-level smartphones, respectively. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is built on the 4nm manufacturing process and features a 12-bit Spectra Triple ISP supporting native HDR image capturing and 200MP cameras. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 also boasts a 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC is built on the 6nm process node. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip is set to make its debut on the upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite that will debut in India on September 14.

Huawei recently launched new flagship Mate series smartphones in China. The Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate RS Porsche Design Edition were recently unveiled in China. The Huawei Mate 50 features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,500), while the Mate 50 Pro boasts a staring price of CNY 6,799 (Roughly Rs 78,200). All three Mate 50 smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, although there is no 5G connectivity. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a 120Hz OLED display, while the vanilla model opts for a 90Hz OLED screen. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a six-blade variable aperture, which ranges from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 64 MP telephoto shooter with OIS that uses an RYYB sensor.