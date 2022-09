The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order. Disney recently revealed that they wanted to buy Twitter but ended up not going ahead with it because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company discovered "with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real." Musk has been claiming that the number of fake users on the micro-blogging site should allow him to renege on the deal.