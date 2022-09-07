English
    Google to launch Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 on October 6

    Google's new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    Pixel Watch

    Pixel Watch

    Alphabet Inc's Google will on Oct. 6 launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch as the company prepares to take on a new line of rival products from Apple Inc expected on Wednesday.

    The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google's custom mobile chip called Tensor.

    The launch event will take place at 10 am ET (2 pm GMT) in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York.

    Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.
    Reuters
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 06:42 am
