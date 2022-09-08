What Elon Musk tweeted on Disney not buying Twitter due to 'significant' no. of bots

Elon Musk has been attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Disney on Thursday revealed that they wanted to buy Twitter but ended up not going ahead with it because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company discovered "with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real."



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

Responding to the news on Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted: "Interesting".

The Tesla CEO had on September 5 claimed that 90 per cent of the comments on his tweets are made by bots.



And 90% of my comments are bots pic.twitter.com/A7RKyNJZoR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

This comes as the world's richest person is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has been claiming that the number of fake users on the micro-blogging site should allow him to renege on the deal.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Code Conference about the time in 2016 when Disney was contemplating buying Twitter, former CEO Bob Iger said the micro-blogging site would have been a “phenomenal” distribution platform for Disney but that it came with a considerable number of headaches--including bots.

"We were intent on going into the streaming business. We needed a technology solution... looking at Twitter as the solution: a global distribution platform. It was viewed as sort of a social network," Vox quoted Iger as saying. We were viewing it as something completely different. We could put news, sports, entertainment, and reach the world. And frankly, it would have been a phenomenal solution, distribution-wise."

Later, however, the company "estimated" that "a substantial portion" of Twitter users were bots.

"We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users? — and we at that point estimated with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real," Iger told the publication.