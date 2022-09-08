Far Out Highlights | Apple iPhone 14 series unveiled with Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, and more

Apple recently concluded its first in-person event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the iPhone 14 event, ‘Far Out’, Apple announced new iPhones as well as Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). The four new iPhone modes include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We also saw the launch of the ultra-premium Apple Watch Ultra, a first for the company, and the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at the event.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model sports a 6.7-inch screen. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life of any iPhone. On the downside, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use last year’s A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR,10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a new camera system with a new 12 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and sensor-based stabilisation. There’s a larger 12 MP ultrawide camera as well. The new iPhone 14 models also feature a new 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera also supports Autofocus. The iPhone 14 variants have a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max now have a new dot notch design that integrates the cutout into the phone's UI, which Apple calls the 'Dynamic Island'. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen size. The iPhone 14 Pro models feature an upgraded Super Retina XDR display that can deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness. The ProMotion display uses LTPO technology to scale the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are powered by a new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that has 16 billion transistors. The iPhone 14 Pro models now get an updated 48 MP quad-pixel main camera sensor. The quad-pixel sensor has an f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length. They also come with improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras for better night photography. The 12 MP Autofocus front camera from the vanilla iPhone 14 is also available on the ‘Pro’ models. The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India.

The iPhone 14 series were accompanied by the three new Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 8 come with a temperature sensor, focused on women's health. Crash detection is the second big feature and has been designed to detect a lethal vehicle crash. Along with the Watch Series 8, Apple also updated the entry-level Apple Watch SE, which the company says is 20 percent faster than the previous generation. The Apple Watch Series 8 price in India starts from Rs 45,900, while the Watch SE is available for as low as Rs 29,900.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a first for the company and debuts an ultra-premium rugged smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts and explorers. The Watch Ultra features a sapphire crystal cover to protect the large retina display that can get as bright as 2000 nits. The Watch Ultra has a new multi-band GPS that includes L5 frequency, something that you mostly see on high-end sports swatches from Garmin. The Watch Ultra also doubles the water resistance, now going up to WR100. It’s also certified to EN 13319 for scuba divers with a diving depth of up to 40m. It also offers battery life of up to 60 hours and a third button, which can be customized to access features with a single tap. You also get all the features from past Apple Watch models, including the Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Ultra price in India starts from Rs 89,900.