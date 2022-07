The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Google has suspended Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular battle royale game from South Korea's gaming giant Krafton, from Play Store in India citing an order from the government. In a statement to Moneycontrol, a Google spokesperson said: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India" While it is currently unclear why the government ordered to block BGMI, it comes just a year after Krafton launched the game in the country. The app was also unavailable on the Apple App Store from the late evening of July 28 in India.