The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke out against the bill, questioning whether semi-conductor companies should get a ‘black cheque’ from the taxpayer after making billions of dollars in profit. Sanders also criticized industry players for shutting down hundreds of plants and other establishments in the US, thereby eliminating over 150,000 jobs while moving most of their production overseas. While the bill passed despite Sanders’ criticism, house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi bought between $1 million and $5 million in Nvidia shares just head of the bill moving to a vote.