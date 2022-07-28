Asus Zenfone 9 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz OLED display: Check price, specs

The Asus Zenfone 9 has officially been unveiled globally. The Zenfone 9 is the latest compact flagship from Asus and arrives with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, an IP68 rating, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price

The Asus Zenfone 9 is priced at EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 64,700) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Zenfone 9 is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 16GB/256GB configuration, although their pricing is yet to be revealed.

The phone is available in Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Sunset Red and Moonlight White colours. The Zenfone 9 is expected to launch as the Asus 9z in India, although Asus has not provided any details about its availability in the country.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specs

The Asus Zenfone 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Zenfone 9 packs a 4,300 mAh battery and comes with a 30W HyperCharger. For the audio, the Zenfone 9 combines Qualcomm hardware with Dirac tuning in its dual speaker system.

The Zenfone 9 sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts a peak brightness of 1100 nits, a 445 ppi pixel density, and HDR10+ support. The display features 112 percent DCI-P3 and 151.9 percent sRGB coverage.

For optics, the Zenfone 9 gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with 6-axis gimbal stabilization at the helm and a 12 MP Sony IMX368 ultrawide shooter. The Zenfone 9 also features a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie shooter with dual PDAF. The handset boots near-stock Android 12 and will receive at least two years of major software and security updates.

Asus also brings the Game Genie software from the ROG Phones. The Zenfone 9 also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a smart button. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports aptX HD, Adaptive, LDAC, and AAC codecs. The phone offers four audio styles by Dirac and a 10-band equalizer.

The Asus Zenfone 9 boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the back panel is made of a polymer material that is more shatter resistant than glass. The phone comes with the charger in the box, while the packaging is made of recycled paper with soy ink and uses a non-adhesive design.