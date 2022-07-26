Realme launches the Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and more in India: Check price, specs

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Realme has launched a bouquet of new devices for the Indian market. The company has introduced the follow-up to last year's Realme Pad - Realme Pad X, the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and a Realme Flat Monitor.

Pricing and offers

The Realme Pad X will be available in two variants - Wi-Fi and Cellular. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will cost Rs 19,999 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 25,999 for the 5G enabled model. The 5G variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost you Rs 27,999.

For the launch, Realme is offering a discount and bringing the price down of the Wi-Fi only base variant to Rs 17,999, while the 5G variant will be marked down to Rs 23,999. The 5G variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be discounted to Rs 25,999.

The Realme Pad X will go on sale starting August 1, 2022 on Flipkart. There are also accessories for the tablet - The Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard - that cost Rs 5,499 and Rs 4,999.

The Realme Flat monitor has been priced at Rs 12,999 and will go on sale starting July 29 on Flipkart. As part of the launch, Realme will give you an additional Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 10,999.

The Realme Watch 3 has been priced at Rs 3,499 with a launch discount of Rs 500, that sees the price reduced to Rs 2,999. The Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 2, 2022 on Flipkart.

The wireless buds Realme Buds Air 3 Neo will cost Rs 1,999 and as with the other products, receives a launch discount that sees its price reduced to Rs 1,699. It will go on sale starting July 27, 2022 on Flipkart.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S will be priced at Rs 1,499 and users can avail a launch discount of Rs 200, rounding the price off to Rs 1,299. It will be available starting July 26, 2022 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Specifications

The Realme Pad X has a 10.95-inch WUXGA LCD display with 2K resolution, and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. There is a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and the device is powered by a 8430mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has Realme's UI 3 for Pad as the user interface, which is based on Android 12.

The Realme Watch 3 has a 1.8-inch display with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme says that there are more than 110 watch faces to choose from. The device is powered by a 340mAh battery that can last seven days on a charge, and features SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracking and heart rate sensoRs It works with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The wireless Buds Air 3 Neo can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and feature ENC to eliminate ambient noise in the background. There is also support for Dolby Atmos, and the device can be controlled using touch.

The Buds Wireless 2S have 11.2mm dynamic drivers dedicated for bass, and AI-based ENC noise cancellation. They work with both Android and iOS smartphones, and Realme says that they can last up to 25 hours on a single charge.

The Realme Flat Monitor features a bezel-less 1080p LED display with a refresh rate of 75Hz. The 6.9-inch monitor measures 6.9mm at its thickest, and has a 178-degree viewing angle. For connectivity, it supports HDMI, VGA and USB Type-C.