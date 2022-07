The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Twitter has spent around $33 million on its pending buyout by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the second quarter of 2022, the company disclosed as part of its earnings release on July 22. This development comes on the heels of the social media firm scoring an early win in its legal battle against Musk earlier this week as a US judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date, mentioning that Twitter deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty. Twitter had sued Musk on July 12 in the Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce the merger agreement, days after the billionaire said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter.