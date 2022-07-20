Samsung teases Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung has teased its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event and confirmed that the event will be held on August 10.



Aug 10.2022 > Today

Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpackedpic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

The company put out out a tweet on its social media handle, confirming the event and giving a glimpse into the next Galaxy foldable in the line-up, the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has not revealed what it will be launching at the event, or how many products are going to roll out. The teaser for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does confirm that foldable devices will be a part of the event, and a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be reasonably expected as well.



We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked

— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

Before the announcement, Samsung had put up a cryptic tweet that hinted at the new colour variants for the foldable.

There will be no new Galaxy Note this year as the series would be discontinuing. The company also said that its smartphones would be adopting a lot of features from the Note series.

According to other reports, Samsung may launch new wearable devices at the event but there is no official confirmation on anything just yet.