    Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app

    Reuters
    July 18, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    Snap Inc said on July 18 that it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.

    The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

    Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the company added.

    Snap last month launched Snapchat+, a paid version of the Snapchat app, in the United States priced at $3.99 a month and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising.

    Social media firms are under pressure as companies cut back on ad budgets in response to rising costs and weakening consumer spending. Snap in May said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.

    Shares of the company have plunged nearly 71% this year.
