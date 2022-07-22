English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Twitter says it has spent $33 million in Q2 2022 on pending acquisition by Elon Musk

    Twitter sued Musk earlier this month to enforce the merger agreement, days after the billionaire said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media firm.

    Vikas SN
    July 22, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Twitter has spent around $33 million on its pending buyout by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the second quarter of 2022, the company disclosed as part of its earnings release on July 22.

    This development comes on the heels of the social media firm scoring an early win in its legal battle against Musk earlier this week as a US judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date, mentioning that Twitter deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty.

    Twitter had sued Musk on July 12 in the Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce the merger agreement, days after the billionaire said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter.

    In its earnings release, Twitter mentioned that Musk's purported termination is "invalid and wrongful", and the merger agreement remains in effect.

    The social media firm also partly blamed the uncertainty surrounding this acquisition for a decline in its Q2 revenues which amounted to $1.18 billion, a 1 percent drop year-over-year.

    Close

    Related stories

    It also attributed the weakening digital advertising market amid macro environment challenges as another key reason for the revenue decline.

    Net loss widened to $270 million for the quarter as compared to a net profit of $66 million in the same period last year.

    Twitter's monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) however grew by 16.6 percent year-over-year to 237.8 million, driven by ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events, the company said.

    Twitter also reiterated that false and spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of users during the quarter, based on an internal review of a sample of accounts, a figure it has mentioned every quarter since going public in 2013.

    The company's costs and expenses rose by 31 percent YoY to $1.52 billion for the quarter, of which $19 million was attributed to severance costs.
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #Elon Musk #social media #Twitter
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 07:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.