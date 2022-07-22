English
    Twitter Spaces clips can now be shared on iOS, Android

    The feature allows users to snip a short segment of the conversation on Spaces and share it online

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

    (Image Courtesy: Twitter)


    After limited testing earlier this year, users will soon be able to share short audio clips from Twitter Spaces on iOS as well as Android.

    The feature allows users to snip out a short segment of the conversation on Spaces, and share it online, similar to how Twitch's clips work.

    The shared clip will expire in 30 days. Twitter said that support for the web version of the platform is also coming soon.

    In May, Twitter also tested "conversation cards" for Spaces, which allows hosts to automatically notify their followers with a card each time they host a new Space.

    The card allows all followers to interact in one area, where they can discuss and engage in conversation. You can also start conversations right from the card itself, making it easier for followers of a certain topic or personality, to connect in one place.

    These conversations will then be rolled into a thread that will automatically be linked to the main Space that generated it. Users can also share these conversations on the platform.

