    Xiaomi Redmi K50i launched in India with 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC: Check price, specs

    Redmi K50i has been priced starting at Rs 25,999

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

    Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India. Xiaomi says it is the first Redmi device with support for 12 5G network bands, and are aiming at square at people looking to buy a mid-range smartphone.

    Pricing and Offers

    The Redmi K50i has been priced at Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 28,999.

    The phone will go on sale starting July 23 in India, and will be available on Amazon, Mi online store, Mi offline stores and authorized resellers.

    ICICI Bank card members can get a discount of Rs. 3,000 as part of a launch offer, and Xiaomi said that Redmi K20 Pro users will be eligible for a Rs. 8,050 discount, if they choose to exchange their phone. The phone is available in three colors - Blue, Black and Silver.

    Specifications

    The Redmi K50i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCS FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The phone runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

    On the back of the phone is a triple camera module featuring a primary 64-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra wide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

    The phone has a IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and will have a 5080mAh battery with support for 67W charging.
    Tags: #Android #Dimensity 8100 #Google #MediaTek #Xiaomi India #Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 03:05 pm
