The Tech Weekender: PUBG Mobile India launch video, smartphones launched this week in India, and more

Last week, Apple held a major product launch revealing a new iPad Pro and iMac, among a couple of other products. However, iPhone enthusiasts were left disappointed as news about the smartphone was limited to a new colour variant - iPhone 12 Purple. To compensate, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced iOS 14.5 on Monday, which brought a couple of new features to the iPhone, one of which allows you to unlock your iPhone using Face ID with a face mask on.