MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: PUBG Mobile India launch video, smartphones launched this week in India, and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology from the week ending May 1, in case you missed them.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Facebook on Friday said it is partnering with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get inoculated. The social media giant had, earlier this week, announced a USD 10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country. More details here .
Facebook on Friday said it is partnering with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get inoculated. The social media giant had, earlier this week, announced a USD 10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country. More details here.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s quarterly earnings call, revealed that the iPhone 12 is the most popular iPhone under the current iPhone 12 series. The Apple CEO also announced that the Pro models are seeing “strong sales”. More details here .
Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s quarterly earnings call, revealed that the iPhone 12 is the most popular iPhone under the current iPhone 12 series. The Apple CEO also announced that the Pro models are seeing “strong sales”. More details here.
PUBG Mobile India launch has been teased yet again. The company’s official YouTube channel teased the launch of the currently-banned mobile game in India. However, shortly after uploading the PUBG Mobile India launch video, the developers deleted it. More details here .
PUBG Mobile India launch has been teased yet again. The company’s official YouTube channel teased the launch of the currently-banned mobile game in India. However, shortly after uploading the PUBG Mobile India launch video, the developers deleted it. More details here.
Vivo V21 5G price in India and specifications have been announced. The company has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India with a Dimensity 800U SoC. The 5G smartphone is Vivo's slimmest device with a 7.29mm thickness. The device also comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display. More details here .
Vivo V21 5G price in India and specifications have been announced. The company has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India with a Dimensity 800U SoC. The 5G smartphone is Vivo's slimmest device with a 7.29mm thickness. The device also comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display. More details here.
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched in China could come to India as the Poco F3 GT. The Redmi gaming phone was launched earlier this month in China with a Dimensity 1200 SoC, retractable trigger buttons, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. More details here .
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launched in China could come to India as the Poco F3 GT. The Redmi gaming phone was launched earlier this month in China with a Dimensity 1200 SoC, retractable trigger buttons, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. More details here.
Samsung just dropped yet another smartphone in its M series in India. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G arrives as a mid-range device backed by a 5G chipset. It is also the first Samsung smartphone under Rs 25,000 to offer 5G connectivity in India. More details here .
Samsung just dropped yet another smartphone in its M series in India. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G arrives as a mid-range device backed by a 5G chipset. It is also the first Samsung smartphone under Rs 25,000 to offer 5G connectivity in India. More details here.
Last week, Apple held a major product launch revealing a new iPad Pro and iMac, among a couple of other products. However, iPhone enthusiasts were left disappointed as news about the smartphone was limited to a new colour variant - iPhone 12 Purple. To compensate, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced iOS 14.5 on Monday, which brought a couple of new features to the iPhone, one of which allows you to unlock your iPhone using Face ID with a face mask on. More details here .
Last week, Apple held a major product launch revealing a new iPad Pro and iMac, among a couple of other products. However, iPhone enthusiasts were left disappointed as news about the smartphone was limited to a new colour variant - iPhone 12 Purple. To compensate, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced iOS 14.5 on Monday, which brought a couple of new features to the iPhone, one of which allows you to unlock your iPhone using Face ID with a face mask on. More details here.
The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend arrive with a triple camera setup, dual speakers with Hi-Res audio, a high-refresh-rate panel, super-fast charging, and Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. Additionally, the iQOO 7 Legend was developed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport racing. More details here .
The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend arrive with a triple camera setup, dual speakers with Hi-Res audio, a high-refresh-rate panel, super-fast charging, and Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. Additionally, the iQOO 7 Legend was developed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport racing. More details here.
The government has asked Twitter to delete tweets spreading ‘fake news’ about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government sources told NDTV that the accounts were restricted for
The government has asked Twitter to delete tweets spreading ‘fake news’ about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government sources told NDTV that the accounts were restricted for "circulating fake news, old photos, etc., and trying to mislead and create panic", and not because they were critical of the government's management of the crisis. More details here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: May 1, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.