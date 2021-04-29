Vivo V21 5G launched in India with 44MP OIS front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

The 5G smartphone is Vivo's slimmest device with a 7.29mm thickness.

Vivo V21 5G price in India and specifications have been announced. The company has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India with a Dimensity 800U SoC. The 5G smartphone is Vivo's slimmest device with a 7.29mm thickness. The device also comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Vivo V21 5G price in India

The smartphone comes in two storage options. It is available in an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 29,990. The 8GB + 256GB Vivo V21 price in India is set at Rs 32,990. It comes in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, and Arctic White colours.

The phone goes on sale starting May 6 via Flipkart.

Vivo V21 specifications

The Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display with HDR10+ support. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch display for the 44MP OIS front camera. The selfie camera also comes with Eye AutoFocus. The Vivo V21 5G also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The phone also comes with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

Under the hood, the device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, and more.