iOS 14.5 will allow users to unlock their iPhones using face ID with a mask, but you'll need an Apple Watch for it

Last week, Apple held a major product launch revealing a new iPad Pro and iMac, among a couple of other products. However, iPhone enthusiasts were left disappointed as news about the smartphone was limited to a new colour variant - iPhone 12 Purple. To compensate, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced iOS 14.5 on Monday, which brought a couple of new features to the iPhone, one of which allows you to unlock your iPhone using Face ID with a face mask on.

With a lack of fingerprint readers on newer iPhones, the pandemic has forced users to unlock their iPhones the old fashion way with a good old PIN code. However, the new iOS 14.5 update will allow users to unlock their iPhone using Face ID while wearing the mask.

Once you install iOS 14.5, you will be able to unlock the iPhone instantly using Face ID without having to enter the pin or take off your mask. It is worth noting that using Face ID with the mask on work in tandem with the Apple Watch. CNET noted, “Apple borrowed the Apple Watch unlock feature for Mac users and brought it to the iPhone.”



Firstly, your Apple Watch and iPhone have to be running on WatchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5, respectively.

The next step would be opening the Settings app and select Face ID & Passcode and then enter your PIN.

Head on over to the section titled Unlock with Apple Watch.

Once you see the name of your Apple Watch, toggle the feature ‘On’.



The feature is rather simple to use when turned on: Simply hold up the iPhone to your face as you’d normally do with Face ID while leaving your face covering on. The iPhone will unlock, and you’ll get an alert on your Apple Watch informing you that your phone is unlocked. You’ll also get the option to lock your iPhone with a push of a button on the watch, in case you haven’t unlocked the device.