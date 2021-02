Facebook is attempting to convince Apple users that sharing their data with the social media giant is in the users’ best interests. Facebook launched a new ad campaign aimed at convincing users that targeted ads are good for them, all in the name of small businesses. Facebook has launched an all-out war against Apple in response to the new privacy changes Apple is bringing to iOS 14.5, which will allow users to choose if they want apps to track them or not. While it is perfectly alright to decide what you want to do on your phone, Facebook’s new ad campaign argues that users need their online activity tracked so that the social media giant can provide tailor-made ads. Now, Facebook does have a valid point about it being difficult for small businesses to be found, but there’s no harm in users choosing if they want to be tracked on their own devices.