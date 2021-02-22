English
LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, 48 MP Quad Cameras: Check Price, Specs

February 22, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST

LG recently updated its W series phones in India. The new additions to the lineup include the LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro. All three phones run on Android 10, packs a sizeable battery and a MediaTek chipset.

LG W41 Series Price in India 

The LG W41’s price in India is set at Rs 13,490, while the LG W41+ and W41 Pro are priced at Rs 14,490 and Rs 15,490, respectively. The LG W41 series arrives in Laser Blue and Magic Blue colour options.

LG W41 Series Specs 

All three devices in the LG W41 series are powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC, i.e., clocked at 2.3 GHz. The LG W41 features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the W41+ boasts 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG W41 Pro, on the other hand, features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The LG W41 series sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Full Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The three phones pack a 5,000 mAh battery that charges through USB Type-C. For optics, the three devices get a quad-camera setup on the back that comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The LG W41 series runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a fingerprint reader, and more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #LG #smartphones
first published: Feb 22, 2021 05:36 pm

