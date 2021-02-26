Oppo Reno5 K 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 65W Charging Launched

Oppo recently added a new smartphone to its Reno5 lineup. The Oppo Reno5 K features a 5G chipset, a high-refresh-rate OLED display, a quad-camera setup, and super-fast charging. The price of the Reno5 K is yet to be unveiled, but its specs have been revealed in all their glory.

The Oppo Reno5 K 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. The phone is available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants, although there’s no microSD card slot for storage expansion. The Reno5 K 5G packs a 4,300 mAh battery with super-fast 65W fast charging support.

The Reno5 K 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch display that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Reno5 K 5G gets a quad-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Reno5 K include 5G, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, and more. The Reno5 K 5G features an in-display fingerprint reader. The Oppo Reno5 K 5G is available in – Love in the Blue Breeze, Starry into a Dream, and Moonlit Night colour options.

The Oppo Reno5 K 5G is set to go on sale in China from March 6. However, Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing of the device. There is no word on the international availability of the Reno5 K 5G yet.