Huawei Mate X2 launch confirmed for February 22, Inward folding design teased

Foldable smartphones got a lot better in 2020, which begs the question, “what does 2021 have in store for us”? Despite all the latest rumours about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Huawei looks like it is going to be the first to unveil a new foldable for 2021.

The Chinese smartphone giant recently took to Weibo to tease the launch date for its next foldable Mate device, titled the “Mate X2”. The teaser confirms that the launch event for the Huawei Mate X2 will take place on February 22 in China at 08:00 pm local time (05:30 pm IST).

The teaser suggests that the Huawei Mate X2 will fold inwards, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. To recall, the original Huawei Mate X folded outwards. The image in the Weibo post only displays the hinge design and nothing else. Earlier this month, Huawei confirmed that its next foldable smartphone would be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC.

Huawei Mate X2 Expected Specs

The Huawei Mate X2 is expected to sport an 8.01-inch OLED panel with a 2,480*2,200 pixels resolution that folds inward. In comparison, a secondary display for the outside will feature a 6.45-inch OLED screen with 2,270*1,160 pixels resolution.

The Huawei Mate X2 could get a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 16 MP secondary camera, a 12 MP tertiary sensor, and a final 8 MP sensor. The phone is also expected to feature dual selfie cameras. The Mate X2 is also tipped to pack a 4,400 mAh battery that will support 66W fast charging.