Realme Narzo 30 Pro First Impressions and Hands-On Review

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in India starts at Rs 16,990. There are a bunch of smartphones in this price range that offer value for money performance. The highlight feature of the Narzo 30 Pro is 5G support. It also packs some powerful hardware that, for the price, offers excellent value. Is the Narzo 30 Pro the best smartphone under Rs 20,000? While we work on our Realme Narzo 30 Pro review, here are our first impressions of the device. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a plastic rear panel that has a frosted finish to give it a shiny look. The phone comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colours. It does manage to keep fingerprints away to some extent. The phone, however, does feel very plastic-ky in hand despite the premium look. It does offer good grip though courtesy of the curved edges. The device weighs 194 grams on paper but doesn't feel as heavy when held. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

At the front is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS. The display is bright at 600 nits and the screen content was visible during both indoor and outdoor conditions. The display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. So far, we have not come across any lag or stutter. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The display is surrounded by thin bezels, except the chin which is reasonably thick. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets a hole-punch display with the cutout on the top-left corner. It houses a 16MP front camera sensor. Despite turning off the beauty mode and setting it to Natural, we did notice slight smoothening. Colours, although good, were not accurate to my skin tone. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The rear panel houses a 48MP triple-camera setup. Along with the 48MP sensor, there is an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G camera app has a simple, user-friendly interface. It has various modes like Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, etc., above the Shutter button. Other camera settings like Flash, HDR, etc, can be found on the row above the viewfinder. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Here is an image shot on the Narzo 30 Pro. Colours are close to real and the camera algorithm does not oversaturate the colours, which is a good thing. If you want punchy colours, there is a dedicated filter mode at the top of the camera app. Our Realme Narzo 30 Pro review will include more camera samples. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Coming to performance, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The performance so far has been quite good during our basic testing. We will test and share details of the gaming performance of the device in our Realme Narzo 30 Pro review. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Our Realme Narzo 30 Pro review unit comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 16,990. RAM management has been excellent and we did not see any app freeze or close in the background. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with minimum bloatware, which is a big plus. A bummer here though is that it runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Narzo 30 Pro should get the Android 11 update soon. It runs Realme UI on top of the Android OS. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Both biometric authentication tools are blazing fast to detect and unlock the device within a second's time. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 30W Dart Charging with the charger in the box. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

You can charge the device via the USB Type-C port that is sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille on the bottom edge. (Image: Pranav Hegde)