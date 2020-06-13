The Tech Weekender: Android 11 beta launch, Apple admits to a flaw and the customer Jeff Bezos is happy to lose

Facebook has rolled out its dedicated News section in the US. Facebook News will show users news stories, topics, publishers, depending on the user’s engagement. There will be four main categories — general, topical, diverse and local news. The team that helps select these stories is made up of journalists with experience in a diverse range of newsrooms. This team will sort through what news organisations are reporting, and select stories according to the guidelines to give people an overview of the day’s news. Users can also hide publishers or topics they do not want to see. The company is developing additional tools that will let users add their sources and location, which will help Facebook show them more relevant local news, as well as tie their paid subscriptions to Facebook News. More details here.