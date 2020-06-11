App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hey Google! Did you just borrow these features from Apple's iOS?

While there is a lot new to Android 11, Google may have copied an idea or two from Apple’s book of iOS features.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google has rolled out Android 11 beta to Pixel devices. The new Android update brings a host of new features and upgrades over Android 10. While there is a lot new to Android 11, Google may have copied an idea or two from Apple’s book of iOS features.

Here are some features that Android 11 shares with iOS.

One-time permissions

Prior to Android 11, the Google mobile operating system allowed users to give app permissions to access location, camera, mic, etc., either always, while using the app or deny permissions altogether. With the new beta update, Privacy will get more private on Android 11.

Google will allow users to give app permissions to access the smartphone’s microphone, camera, location, etc. for that one time. The Android 11 update will also reset all permissions an app was previously granted if it has not been used in a long time.

The feature has been available on the iPhone and iPad after Apple introduced it first on iOS 13 in 2019. In iOS, Apple lets users select one of the four options for an app to access locations. These include Never, Ask next time, while using the app, and always. 

Screenshot preview

Google has tweaked the screenshots preview interface on Android 11. When you take a screenshot on a smartphone running on Android 11, you will get a preview on the bottom left corner of the screen, similar to what you get on iOS devices. You can further tap on the preview to edit, save or share the screenshot.

Previously, screenshots could be previewed after swiping down the notification tray.

Media controls

Switching between audio devices will become easier and convenient, thanks to the new media control settings on Android 11. You will be able to select the output device for playing music directly from the notification tray in Android 11.

Apple has been offering this feature in its Control Centre, wherein the user can tap and switch between devices with a couple of taps.

Screen recording 

Google has finally introduced screen recording on Android 11. While the feature has been available on several Android skins and iOS, it will be available on stock Android for the first time.

As the name suggests, users will be able to record the tasks they perform on their smartphone which will later be saved as a video file.

Also Read: Google rolls out Android 11 beta: Check new features, list of eligible devices and how to sign up

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Android #Apple #Google #iOS #smartphones

