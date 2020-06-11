Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for a year

Technology giant Amazon on Wednesday announced a one-year ban on letting police use Rekognition - its facial recognition technology, calling for strict government regulations for the ethical use of the tech.

“We’re implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Amazon’s facial recognition technology. We will continue to allow organisations like Thorn, the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Marinus Analytics to use Amazon Rekognition to help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children with their families,” Amazon said.

“We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested,” the statement further read.

The announcement came two days after International Business Machines (IBM) Corp said it will no longer offer general-purpose facial recognition or analysis software and oppose use of any such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling.

Will IBM’s exit from facial recognition shape the narrative around this technology?

The tech giant's decision to get out of the facial recognition business, employed by multiple companies, comes as the United States grapples with nationwide protests over the death George Floyd, under police custody in Minneapolis.