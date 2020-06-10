App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple acknowledges green tint issue on iPhone display, offers replacement: Report

The green tint issue may be a combination of software and hardware issues with faulty OLED displays that are being impacted in recent iOS updates

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple has reportedly acknowledged a flaw in the iPhone display which was triggered following the recent iOS update. The issue appeared on some iPhones after users update their devices to iOS 13.4.1 and later.

Several users took to Reddit, MacRumors forum, and other social media platforms to highlight a green tint that appeared for a few seconds on their iPhone display after unlocking the device. The issue was visible when users enabled dark mode and Night shift. Some users also reported that the green tint appeared after the brightness level was set at the lowest possible setting.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models appear to be primarily affected. However, some users using the iPhone X have also reported the issue after updating to iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.5, and iOS 13.5.1.

Close

We have not faced this issue on our iPhone 11 Pro (Review) unit running on iOS 13.5.1.

The green tint issue may be a combination of software and hardware issues with faulty OLED displays that are being impacted in recent iOS updates, reported Forbes. Apple has announced it has stopped signing iOS 13.5, meaning users cannot downgrade their iPhone software from iOS 13.5.1.

It is unclear if the issue can be fixed via a software update. The company has acknowledged the problem and the Forbes report claims that Apple has approved the display replacement in some cases. The company is yet to make an official statement about this issue.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Apple #smartphones

