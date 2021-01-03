MARKET NEWS

From the Xiaomi Mi 10i to the Galaxy S21: Here are smartphones to look out for in January 2021

Which one are you most excited about?

Carlsen Martin
January 03, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
The second half of 2020 saw the debut of a ton of smartphones. Even in December, smartphone launches simply refused to slow down, and that trend is set to continue in 2021. There’s no better time to take a look at the potential smartphone launches in January 2021.
Xiaomi is set to take the lid of the Mi 10i in India on January 5. The Mi 10i is set to debut in the mid-range segment and is likely to be modelled after the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which launched in China last month. For more details about the Xiaomi Mi 10i, head on over to the link.
After Micromax, Indian brand Lava is also set to unveil new smartphones in India on January 7. The company is set to launch new smartphones in its BE U series in India. Lava is teasing the devices with the hashtags #AbDuniyaDekhegi and #ProudlyIndian. For more details, check out the link.
The Poco F1 is finally set to get an official successor, with the brand recently teasing the debut of the Poco F2 in India. The teaser didn’t provide any details about the upcoming phone but just confirmed its existence. To recall, Poco launched the F2 Pro last year, although the phone didn’t make it to Indian markets.
The Vivo iQOO 7 will be officially unveiled in China on January 11. The iQOO 7 will follow in the footsteps of the Mi 11, debuting as the world’s second smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Vivo will also debut OriginOS on the upcoming iQOO 7. The iQOO 7 is will also get 120W super-fast charging support.
While Samsung usually reserves its flagship S series launches for February, the South Korean tech giant will likely unveil the Galaxy S21 series in January, presumably January 14. The company is expected to release three phones in the Galaxy S series this month – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Realme is set to launch the X7 series in India sometime in January. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are set to be among the first smartphones to arrive in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. In India, the Realme X7 series could also be released as the Realme 8 series or Realme Narzo 30 series.
Honor is set to unveil the V40 series in January 2021. The Honor V40 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone could also get a 90Hz screen, but little to no details about the phone have been confirmed yet.
The Xiaomi Mi 11, Vivo X60 series, and Oppo Reno5 series were among the few phones that launched towards the end of 2020. All of the three devices debuted in China in the last week of December 2020.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Honor #iQOO #Lava #Poco #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi #Year-ender 2020
first published: Jan 3, 2021 06:25 pm

