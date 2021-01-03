From the Xiaomi Mi 10i to the Galaxy S21: Here are smartphones to look out for in January 2021

The second half of 2020 saw the debut of a ton of smartphones. Even in December, smartphone launches simply refused to slow down, and that trend is set to continue in 2021. There’s no better time to take a look at the potential smartphone launches in January 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 10i | Xiaomi is set to take the lid off the Mi 10i in India on January 5. The Mi 10i is set to debut in the mid-range segment and is likely to be modelled after the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which launched in China last month.

Lava BE U Series | After Micromax, Indian brand Lava is also set to unveil new smartphones in India on January 7. The company is set to launch new smartphones in its BE U series in India. Lava is teasing the devices with the hashtags #AbDuniyaDekhegi and #ProudlyIndian.

Poco F2 | The Poco F1 is finally set to get an official successor, with the brand recently teasing the debut of the Poco F2 in India. The | The Poco F1 is finally set to get an official successor, with the brand recently teasing the debut of the Poco F2 in India. The teaser didn’t provide any details about the upcoming phone but just confirmed its existence. To recall, Poco launched the F2 Pro last year, although the phone didn’t make it to Indian markets.

Vivo iQOO 7 | The Vivo iQOO 7 will be officially unveiled in China on January 11. The iQOO 7 will follow in the footsteps of the Mi 11, debuting as the world’s second smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Vivo will also debut OriginOS on the upcoming iQOO 7. The iQOO 7 is will also get 120W super-fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series | While Samsung usually reserves its flagship S series launches for February, the South Korean tech giant will likely unveil the Galaxy S21 series in January, presumably January 14. The company is expected to | While Samsung usually reserves its flagship S series launches for February, the South Korean tech giant will likely unveil the Galaxy S21 series in January, presumably January 14. The company is expected to release three phones in the Galaxy S series this month – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Realme X7 Series | Realme is set to launch the X7 series in India sometime in January. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are set to be among the first smartphones to arrive in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. In India, the | Realme is set to launch the X7 series in India sometime in January. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are set to be among the first smartphones to arrive in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. In India, the Realme X7 series could also be released as the Realme 8 series or Realme Narzo 30 series.