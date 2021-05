From the Asus ZenFone 8 to the Pixel 5a: The most anticipated smartphones launching in May 2021

| Asus is set to launch its flagship Zenfone 8 series globally on May 12. The lineup could feature three models, including the Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 mini, and ZenFone 8 Pro. For now, Asus has merely confirmed a few details about the device and have claimed that all three phones or at the very least, one of them, will be “big on performance” and “compact in size”. Asus has also confirmed an IP68 rating, a punch-hole camera, and a headphone jack on the Zenfone 8 lineup.