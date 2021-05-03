MARKET NEWS

From the Asus ZenFone 8 to the Pixel 5a: The most anticipated smartphones launching in May 2021

It is worth noting that not all the smartphones on our list have got a confirmed launch date yet.

Carlsen Martin
May 03, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
April 2021 was a big month for smartphones, with several launches from iQOO, Samsumg. Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, and Realme, among others. This does beg the question, “what does May have in store for us”? Well, stick around and let’s find out which smartphones are set to arrive in May.
Asus is set to launch its flagship Zenfone 8 series globally on May 12. The lineup could feature three models, including the Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 mini, and ZenFone 8 Pro. For now, Asus has merely confirmed a few details about the device and have claimed that all of three phones or at the very least, one of them, will be “big on performance” and “compact in size”. Asus has also confirmed an IP68 rating, which suggests that the company will opt for a punch hole camera cutout as opposed to the traditional mechanism flipping camera.
Xiaomi will unveil a fourth Redmi Note 10 smartphone in May 2021. The company confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 10S on May 13 at 12:00 pm in India. The Redmi Note 10S will boasts specs like a 64 quad-camera setup, MediaTek G95 SoC, an AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support.
The Pixel 5a could makes its global debut this May. The Pixel 5a is expected to follow the same blueprint as the Pixel 4a, but in a 5G flavour. The Pixel 5a might launch at Google I/O 2021, which will take place on May 18. The Pixel 5a will likely use the Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Motorola has been dropping a ton of G series handsets in 2021, including the Moto G10, G30, G40, and G60. Now, the company may be readying the Moto G100 for Indian markets. The Moto G100 already arrived globally in March with six cameras in total, a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, a 90Hz IPS panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Realme recently postponed the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G India following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. But we could see the phone arrive in the country later this month. The Realme X7 Max 5G could debut in India as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. The Realme X7 Max 5G will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China during the end of April 2021. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition packs an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. This month, the company might unveil the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India as the Poco F3 GT.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India and is now gearing up for the global launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is expected to be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone is likely to get an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 12 MP triple-camera setup. The S21 FE was recently spotted on Samsung’s official Mexican website but has since been taken down.
The Poco M3 Pro recently received a BIS certification in India, suggesting the launch of the phone might not be too far off. The Poco M3 Pro might likely arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 10 5G.
