Redmi Note 10S India launch date confirmed for May 13: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India in its Note series. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10S will arrive in India on May 13. The Redmi Note 10 will debut as the fourth smartphone in the lineup, joining the likes of the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max (Review).



Get ready for the most #Savage#RedmiNote of 'em all! #SavagePerformance meets #StunningCamera with the all-new #RedmiNote10S.

Join us as we unveil this new BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May, at 12 noon! https://t.co/BqpLaWtdUa May 3, 2021



Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town!

We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

The launch event for the Redmi Note 10S is set to take place on May 13 at 12:00 pm (IST). It will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.While the tweet doesn’t give away much in terms of specifications, a previous tweet showcased the design of the retail box, suggesting several key specifications.

The retail box suggests that the phone will come in three colours, a blue, grey, and black variant. It also confirms that the phone will run on Android 11 with the latest MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The Redmi Note 10S will get a 64 MP quad-camera setup, including a primary, ultrawide, depth, and macro unit.