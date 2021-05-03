MARKET NEWS

Redmi Note 10S India launch date confirmed for May 13: Everything we know so far

The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media accounts at 12:00 pm (IST).

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India in its Note series. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10S will arrive in India on May 13. The Redmi Note 10 will debut as the fourth smartphone in the lineup, joining the likes of the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

The launch event for the Redmi Note 10S is set to take place on May 13 at 12:00 pm (IST). It will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.

While the tweet doesn’t give away much in terms of specifications, a previous tweet showcased the design of the retail box, suggesting several key specifications.

The retail box suggests that the phone will come in three colours, a blue, grey, and black variant. It also confirms that the phone will run on Android 11 with the latest MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The Redmi Note 10S will get a 64 MP quad-camera setup, including a primary, ultrawide, depth, and macro unit.

Some other specifications teased on the box, include a Super AMOLED display, fast-charging support (Presumably 33W), and a sizeable battery (Possibly 5,000 mAh). Lastly, you can also expect Hi-Res audio and a gaming chipset, likely the MediaTek Helio G95.  Additionally, the specifications teased on the box also match that of the global Redmi Note 10S model.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: May 3, 2021 03:34 pm

