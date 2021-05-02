MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Samsung Mexico website; launch imminent

Previous leaked renders suggest that the S21 FE will have a similar design to the standard Galaxy S21.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Image: OnLeaks

Image: OnLeaks


Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G version in India. To recall, the Galaxy F20 FE 4G and 5G variants launched last year as Lite versions of their flagship counterparts. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Lite version of the Galaxy S21 in the form of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung’s official Mexican website first displayed a mention of the Galaxy F21 FE on its homepage. Galaxy Club managed to snap a screenshot of the image, which shows the “Galaxy S21 FE” branding displayed under the image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Source: Galaxy Club Source: Galaxy Club

It reads “Conoce más Sobre Galaxy S21 FE” which when machine translated on Google reads “Learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE”. The name of the phone has since been removed from the homepage. There have been previous rumours about a Galaxy S21 FE model in the works with OnLeaks already leaking a render of the device.

According to the render, the Galaxy S21 FE borrows its design from the standard Galaxy S21. The metal frame, polycarbonate back, and triple-camera setup remain largely similar to that on the flagship S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

Close

Related stories

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone is likely to get an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple-camera setup on the back will likely feature a 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. You could also get a 32 MP camera on the front and a 4,500 mAh battery.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: May 2, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.