Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Samsung Mexico website; launch imminent

Image: OnLeaks

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G version in India. To recall, the Galaxy F20 FE 4G and 5G variants launched last year as Lite versions of their flagship counterparts. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Lite version of the Galaxy S21 in the form of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung’s official Mexican website first displayed a mention of the Galaxy F21 FE on its homepage. Galaxy Club managed to snap a screenshot of the image, which shows the “Galaxy S21 FE” branding displayed under the image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Source: Galaxy Club

It reads “Conoce más Sobre Galaxy S21 FE” which when machine translated on Google reads “Learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE”. The name of the phone has since been removed from the homepage. There have been previous rumours about a Galaxy S21 FE model in the works with OnLeaks already leaking a render of the device.

According to the render, the Galaxy S21 FE borrows its design from the standard Galaxy S21. The metal frame, polycarbonate back, and triple-camera setup remain largely similar to that on the flagship S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone is likely to get an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple-camera setup on the back will likely feature a 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. You could also get a 32 MP camera on the front and a 4,500 mAh battery.