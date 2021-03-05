English
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10, Note 10S, and Note 10 5G launched globally: Check features, specs

All four Redmi Note 10 phones run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

March 05, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India, bringing considerable improvements over their predecessors. However, the company also launched the Redmi Note 10 series globally, although the global launch included four devices. The global Redmi Note 10 series included the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 5G.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro opts for a 108 MP, f/1.9 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 5 MP tele-macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Note 10 Pro’s hole-punch notch house a 16 MP, f/2.45 selfie shooter.  Colour options include – Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue and Gradient Bronze.

Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 678 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut with a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

The Redmi Note 10 opts for a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Note 10’s hole-punch cutout house a 12 MP, f/2.5 selfie shooter. Colour options include –  Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Lake Green.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Note 10 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Note 10 5G features a 48 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch camera cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Colour options include - Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue and Gradient Bronze.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with the same 33W charging support. The Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel but lacks a high-refresh-rate.

The Note 10S opts for 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the device gets a 13 MP selfie camera. Colour options include – Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue.

All four Redmi Note 10 series smartphones opt for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. All four Redmi Note 10 phones run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Redmi Note 10 Series Pricing 
ModelMemory (RAM/Storage)Price 
Redmi Note 10 Pro6GB / 64GB$279
Redmi Note 10 Pro6GB / 128GB$299
Redmi Note 10 Pro8GB / 128GB$329
 Redmi Note 10 4GB / 64GB$199
 Redmi Note 10 4GB / 128GB$229
 Redmi Note 10 8GB / 128GB$279
 Redmi Note 10 5G  4GB / 64GB$199
  Redmi Note 10 5G  4GB / 128GB$229
 Redmi Note 10S 6GB / 64GB$229
 Redmi Note 10S6GB / 128GB$249
 Redmi Note 10S8GB / 128GB$279
 
first published: Mar 5, 2021 05:17 pm

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

