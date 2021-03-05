Nubia Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 165Hz AMOLED Display

Asus is set to launch the ROG Phone 5 on March 10 as the first gaming phone of 2021. However, Nubia has beat it to the punch, with the recent unveiling of the Nubia Red Magic 6 series. The lineup includes the Nubia Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro. The Red Magic 6 duo are the first phones to feature screens with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Series Specs

The Red Magic 6 devices are powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to a whopping 16GB of LPDD5 RAM. The phones also boast up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, Nubia also offers a transparent version of the Red Magic 6 Pro with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The biggest highlight of the Red Magic 6 series is the 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panels support a 165Hz refresh rate, which can scale between 30Hz, 120Hz, and all the way up to 165Hz depending on whether the app or game supports it. Apart from the 165Hz refresh rate, the screen also features a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and up to 500Hz one-finger touch sampling rate. It boasts a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and supports 10-bit colours.

The Nubia Red Magic 6 series runs Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 out of the box. The vanilla Red Magic 6 packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support, while the ‘Pro’ model is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with faster 120W charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The Red Magic 6 series also features an in-display fingerprint reader. It packs dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support. Additionally, the logo on the back of the device lights up, while you also get shoulder buttons.

For optics, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro get a triple-camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the selfie shooter is housed within the slim top bezel.

The Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro boasts a new ICE6.0 cooling system with an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan (20,000 rpm in the case of the Red Magic 6 Pro), a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. The Red Magic 6 Pro’s also features an additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade. Apart from minor differences in the cooling system and RAM and storage, there are no differences between the Red Magic 6 and Redmi Magic 6 Pro.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Price

The Nubia Red Magic 6’s price is set at CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 42,700) for the base 8GB/128GB model. There’s a 12GB/128GB variant as well that will set you back CNY 4,099 (Roughly Rs 46,000). Lastly, the 12GB/256GB config will cost CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 49,500).

Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Price

The Red Magic 6 Pro costs CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 49,500) for the base 12GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 54,000). The top-end 16GB/256Gb variant will set you back CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 59,600). The Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition is available in 16GB/256GB and 18GB/512GB configurations priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs 63,000) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs 74,200), respectively.

The Red Magic 6 is available in Carbon Fibre Black and Cyber Neon colour options, while the Red Magic 6 Pro is available in Black Iron and Ice Blade Silver colours. The Red Magic 6 Pro is also offered in a Transparent Edition. The Red Magic 6 series is already up for pre-registrations and will go on sale on March 11 in China. International availability of the Redmi Magic 6 lineup is expected to hit global markets soon.