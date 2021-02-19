Asus ROG Phone 5 launch confirmed for March 10

Asus is gearing up to launch a new gaming phone for 2021. The ROG Phone 5 moniker was recently confirmed as well as the company’s three-year partnership with Tencent. If you wonder why Asus has skipped 4, it is because the number 4 holds bad homage across Asia.

Now, Asus has also confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone 5 will launch on March 10. The brand will be holding a global launch event at 07:00 pm (UTC+8) in Taipei (04:30 pm IST). Beyond the announcement of the launch event, no other information about the Asus ROG Phone 5 has been revealed. Since it is a global launch event, we could also see the ROG Phone 5 launch in India on March 10.

However, the Asus ROG Phone 5 had stopped by Geekbench, revealing that the phone will run Android 11 and will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, although no surprise there. RAM options for the ROG Phone 5 will vary between 8GB and 16GB.

A previous TENAA listing for the ROG Phone 5 revealed that the device would sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. However, there’s no information on resolution or refresh rate, 165Hz, maybe? The ROG Phone 5 will follow Asus’s tradition of incorporating the massive 6,000 mAh battery. And this time, the phone is also said to deliver faster 65W charging support.

The ROG Phone 5 is also expected to get a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP shooter at the helm. A lot of the aesthetics seems to be the same as the ROG Phone 3, although the logo on the back might have a Matrix Dot panel, similar to what we saw on the ROG Zephyrus G14. You can expect more details about the ROG Phone 5 in the coming days.