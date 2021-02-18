Asus ROG Phone 5 launch in India tipped for March with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6000 mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 5 India launch date has been tipped. The next-generation Asus gaming smartphone will launch in March, according to a new leak. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Asus is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, has claimed that the ROG Phone 5 India launch is scheduled for March 2021. He did not reveal the exact launch date though. The ROG Phone 3 was launched in India in July 2020.

Asus is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

An alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 was spotted on China’s TENAA listings with the model number ASUS_I005DA. It was also spotted on Geekbench with the same model number. The listing revealed that it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The phone was also spotted on MIIT, which revealed that it would feature a 6.78-inch display. There would be a 6,000 mAh battery with dual-cell architecture. The phone would run on Android 11 out of the box. It would be 10.29mm thick.

The TENAA images also revealed that the phone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back. Details about the three sensors are unknown.

Since it is a gaming smartphone, we can expect the Asus ROG Phone 5 to come with a cooling system for thermal management.