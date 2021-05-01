Asus Zenfone 8 mini specifications leaked ahead of the May 12 launch event

The leaked information reveals the battery capacity and the RAM, storage options of the Asus Zenfone 8 mini.

Ahead of the launch of Asus Zenfone 8 series, some key Asus Zenfone 8 mini specifications have leaked online. The company is expected to launch the flagship Zenfone 8 and a compact version called the Zenfone 8 Mini on May 12.

Asus will launch the Zenfone 8 mini with a 5.92-inch OLED display, as per previous rumours. The phone is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate display. According to the latest report by DealnTech, the phone will pack a 4000 mAh battery. It will come with 30W charging support. The report further claims that Asus will launch the mini smartphone in five storage configurations. It will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB options.

Previously, it was rumoured that the phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. It is also said to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663 ultrawide sensor.

The Asus Zenfone 8 series launch event is set to take place on May 12 at 07:00 pm (CET) or 10:30 pm (IST). The event page also says that the Zenfone 8 will be “big on performance” and “compact in size”. This suggests that the Zenfone 8 could pack a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The ‘compact size’ part also hints at a smaller version of the Zenfone 8, perhaps a ‘Zenfone 8 Mini’.