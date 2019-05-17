Asus launches its flagship Zenfone 6 with a flip camera and a massive 5000 mAh battery

Asus finally unveiled the Zenfone 6 at an event in Spain, and it does seem pretty impressive. Before getting into what you’re getting here; you must complement Asus for delivering a unique device that looks and feels like a 2019 flagship smartphone.

Without any further delays, here’s everything you need to know about the Zenfone 6.

Saving the best for last isn’t fun for anyone. So, let’s start with the standout feature on this flagship, ‘the camera’. The Zenfone 6 has a dual rear camera setup and no front camera. Instead of a front-facing selfie camera, the rear camera on the Zenfone 6 flips upwards when you need to take a selfie.

One of the main benefits of using the rear camera on the Zenfone 6 as a front-facing shooter is that you get all the benefits of that 48-megapixel flagship Sony sensor as well as a 145-degree ultra-wide-angle lens for portrait shots.



Take mega-wide selfies



You get a laser focus system on both the back and front cameras



You can also record 4K video at 60 fps on the front and back



You can use the rear camera to –

The camera system on this device is pretty impressive, but we simply have to move on to other specifications.

The Zenfone 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and equipped with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant you pick. The phone features 128GB of expandable storage with a whopping 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Zenfone 6 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, but Asus has promised an Android Q update soon. The ‘Smart Key’ button on the top right corner of the phone lets you assign different functions to access at a press of a button.

The only negative feature we found on the Zenfone 6 was the choice of panel used. In order to keep the price of the phone down, Asus has opted for an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel.

However, the IPS LCD panel is pretty impressive and does support HDR10, but it’ll still fall short when facing an OLED screen, which is a real shame considering this phone doesn't have a notch and close-to-no bezels.

The Zenfone 6 is priced at €499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the base variant, which is more than a reasonable price for the features you are getting in this flagship handset.

While Asus hasn't launched the Zenfone 6 in India, we assume it should be here by the end of May or somewhere in June. Considering its release price, the Zenfone 6 will very likely debut under Rs 40,000.