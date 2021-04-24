Asus confirms it will launch Zenfone 8 on May 12

Following the launch of the ROG Phone 5, Asus is gearing up to unveil yet another flagship for 2021. The company recently took to social media to confirm the launch of the Zenfone 8 series on May 12.

The official launch event for the Asus Zenfone 8 is set to take place on May 12 at 07:00 pm (CET) or 10:30 pm (IST). And if you cannot keep track, the company has set up a special event page with a countdown that includes the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds before the official launch.

The event page also says that the Zenfone 8 will be “big on performance” and “compact in size”. This suggests that the Zenfone 8 could pack a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The ‘compact size’ part also hints at a smaller version of the Zenfone 8, perhaps a ‘Zenfone 8 Mini’.