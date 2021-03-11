Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 5000 mAh battery launching globally

Moto_EDge_S

Motorola G100 launch has been teased. The smartphone packs premium hardware like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD, and a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is essentially a rebranded variant of the Moto Edge S launched in China earlier this year.

Motorola confirmed the Moto G100 launch via its Twitter handle. The teaser confirms that the specs will be identical to the Chinese model. The phone is also confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The exact Motorola G100 launch date is unknown at the moment.

Moto G100 specifications

The Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It comes with a dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensors. There are a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comprises a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The device runs on Android 11 out of the box.

It was launched in China for CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 31,500), respectively. The Motorola G100 launched in China as the Moto Edge S comes in Silver and Blue colour options.