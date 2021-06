| The Realme X7 Max is definitely the second most powerful on our list. It features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and super-fast 50W charging support. The Realme X7 Pro is a more premium version of the Realme X7 Max, although the latter does offer an upgraded chipset.