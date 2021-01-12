Vivo iQOO 7 launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120W Charging, 120Hz OLED display: All you need to know

The second phone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset was recently unveiled in China in the form of the Vivo iQOO 7. Vivo’s latest gaming phone arrives with the flagship Snapdragon chipset, super-fast charging speed, and several gaming enhancements. The phone also runs on Vivo’s all-new Origin OS based on Android 11.

Vivo iQOO 7 Price

The iQOO 7’s price is set at CNY 3,798 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 4,198 (Roughly Rs 47,600). The iQOO 7 comes in three colour options, including Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition with the BMW branding.

Vivo iQOO 7 Specs

The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features Multi-Turbo 5.0 storage architecture. iQOO is also bringing special performance tuning options for games.

The iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, advertised up to 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate for buttery-smooth gaming. The panel features HDR10+ support with a 16 MP selfie camera in the hole-punch camera cutout.

On the back, the iQOO 7 features a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto sensor. The 48 MP main camera also comes with Super Video image stabilization with HDR.

The iQOO 7 packs a 4,000 mAh battery that splits into two 2,000 mAh cells, allowing for super-fast 120W charging speeds, allowing the phone to reach a full charge in 15 minutes. iQOO also says that the charger is compatible with the 65W PD protocol. The phone also packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio in partnership with Monster Audio.

The iQOO 7 is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from January 15. However, there are no details on international availability.