MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

From Lava Agni 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

For our best smartphones under 20K list, we considered only the base models for each device.

Carlsen Martin
November 11, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The iQOO Z3 5G is a performance-oriented smartphone, designed for gaming. In terms of hardware, the Z3 is arguably one of the best phone’s under Rs 20,000 in India. The iQOO Z3 features a Snapdragon 768G SoC, a 120Hz LCD screen, a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.
iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The iQOO Z3 5G is a performance-oriented smartphone, designed for gaming. In terms of hardware, the Z3 is arguably one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India. The iQOO Z3 features a Snapdragon 768G SoC, a 120Hz LCD screen, a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.
Lava Agni 5G | Rs 19,999 | 8GB + 128GB | The Lava Agni 5G is the only device on this list from an Indian brand. The phone also has a pretty solid spec sheet with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, and 90Hz LCD screen. Pre-booking the Lava Agni by paying Rs 500 will entitle users to a Rs 2,000 discount on the device.
Lava Agni 5G | Rs 19,999 | 8GB + 128GB | The Lava Agni 5G is the only smartphone by an Indian brand on this list. The phone also has a pretty solid spec sheet with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, and 90Hz LCD screen. Pre-booking the Lava Agni by paying Rs 500 will entitle users to a Rs 2,000 discount on the device.
Moto G60 | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Moto G60 is one of the best overall smartphones under Rs 20,000. The handset delivers best in its class software and exceptional hardware. The Moto G60 features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz IPS display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, and a near-Stock Android software experience.
Moto G60 | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Moto G60 is one of the best overall smartphones under Rs 20,000. The handset delivers best in class software and exceptional hardware. The Moto G60 features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz IPS display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, and a near-Stock Android software experience.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Poco X3 Pro is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The handset was designed with performance in mind with the Snapdragon 860 SoC at the helm. Apart from the chip, the Poco X3 Pro also features a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup.
Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Poco X3 Pro is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The handset was designed with performance in mind with the Snapdragon 860 SoC at the helm. Apart from the chip, the Poco X3 Pro also features a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The main camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the best in its class. The phone’s 108 MP primary sensor is only rivalled by the Realme 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a 108 MP quad-camera setup.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The main camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the best in its class. The phone’s 108 MP primary sensor is only rivalled by the Realme 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a 108 MP quad-camera setup.
Realme 8 Pro | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Realme 8 Pro is another camera-focused smartphone that is equipped with a 108 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G SoC and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. However, it uses an AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.
Realme 8 Pro | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Realme 8 Pro is another camera-focused smartphone that is equipped with a 108 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G SoC and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. However, it uses an AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G | Rs 19,740 | 6GB + 128GB | The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G device. The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 90Hz FHD+ TFT display, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back. However, you also benefit from Samsung’s class-leading One UI skin.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G | Rs 19,740 | 6GB + 128GB | The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G device. The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 90Hz FHD+ TFT display, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back. However, you also benefit from Samsung’s class-leading One UI skin.
Oppo F19s | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | Rs 19,990 | The Oppo F19s is the latest of the four devices in the F19 series. The Oppo F19s features a new design and finish, although most of the specs are the same as the regular F19. The F19s arrives with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Oppo F19s | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The Oppo F19s is the latest of the four devices in the F19 series. The Oppo F19s features a new design and finish, although most of the specs are the same as the regular F19. The F19s arrives with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y73 | Rs 20,990 | 8GB + 128GB | Rs 20,990 | While it does come in slightly over budget, the Vivo Y73 looks just about as good as it performs. The device features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and more.
Vivo Y73 | Rs 20,990 | 8GB + 128GB | While it does come in slightly over budget, the Vivo Y73 looks just about as good as it performs. The device features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and more.
Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | 6GB + 128GB | Rs 19,999 | The Realme X7 is a no-nonsense 5G phone that feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, an AMOLED display, a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.
Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | 6GB + 128GB | Rs 19,999 | The Realme X7 is a no-nonsense 5G phone that feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, an AMOLED display, a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.
Infinix Note 10 Pro | 8GB + 256GB | Rs 16,999 | The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the only smartphone on our list that arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a large 90Hz display, stereo speakers, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Infinix Note 10 Pro | 8GB + 256GB | Rs 16,999 | The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the only smartphone on our list that arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a large 90Hz display, stereo speakers, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Infinix #iQOO #Lava #Motorola #Oppo #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.