From Lava Agni 5G to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

iQOO Z3 5G | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The iQOO Z3 5G is a performance-oriented smartphone, designed for gaming. In terms of hardware, the Z3 is arguably one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India. The iQOO Z3 features a Snapdragon 768G SoC, a 120Hz LCD screen, a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup.

Lava Agni 5G | Rs 19,999 | 8GB + 128GB | The Lava Agni 5G is the only smartphone by an Indian brand on this list. The phone also has a pretty solid spec sheet with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, and 90Hz LCD screen. Pre-booking the Lava Agni by paying Rs 500 will entitle users to a Rs 2,000 discount on the device.

Moto G60 | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Moto G60 is one of the best overall smartphones under Rs 20,000. The handset delivers best in class software and exceptional hardware. The Moto G60 features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz IPS display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, a 108 MP quad-camera setup, and a near-Stock Android software experience.

Poco X3 Pro | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Poco X3 Pro is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 to feature a Snapdragon 800 series chip. The handset was designed with performance in mind with the Snapdragon 860 SoC at the helm. Apart from the chip, the Poco X3 Pro also features a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 48 MP quad-camera setup.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | Rs 18,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The main camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the best in its class. The phone’s 108 MP primary sensor is only rivalled by the Realme 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a 108 MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 8 Pro | Rs 17,999 | 6GB + 128GB | The Realme 8 Pro is another camera-focused smartphone that is equipped with a 108 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro uses a Snapdragon 720G SoC and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. However, it uses an AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G | Rs 19,740 | 6GB + 128GB | The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G device. The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 90Hz FHD+ TFT display, and a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the back. However, you also benefit from Samsung’s class-leading One UI skin.

Oppo F19s | Rs 19,990 | 6GB + 128GB | The Oppo F19s is the latest of the four devices in the F19 series. The Oppo F19s features a new design and finish, although most of the specs are the same as the regular F19. The F19s arrives with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y73 | Rs 20,990 | 8GB + 128GB | While it does come in slightly over budget, the Vivo Y73 looks just about as good as it performs. The device features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and more.

Realme X7 | Rs 19,999 | 6GB + 128GB | Rs 19,999 | The Realme X7 is a no-nonsense 5G phone that feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, an AMOLED display, a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.