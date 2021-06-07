Infinix Note 10, Infinix Note 10 Pro launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek SoCs: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Infinix recently launched two new devices in its Note series in India. The Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro feature massive batteries and run on the MediaTek mobile platform. Additionally, the Note 10 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup, while the vanilla Note 10 gets a triple-camera setup.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Price in India

The Infinix Note 10’s price is set at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the top 6GB/128GB variant cost Rs 11,999. The Infinix Note 10 Pro is priced at 16,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB configuration.

The Infinix Note 10 is available in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green colour options. The Note 10 Pro loses out on the Emerald Green colour and opts for the Nordic Secret finish instead. Both models will be available for purchase via Flipkart on June 13.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 11-based on the XOS 7.6 skin. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Note 10 Pro sports a 6.95-inch FHD+ Super Fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Note 10 Pro gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP portrait lens. On the front, the phone has a 16 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

The standard Infinix Note 10 bears a lot of similarities with its Pro counterpart, although the chipset is swapped out for a MediaTek G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery capacity is the same, but the charging speed on the Note 10 is reduced to 18W. The screen is also the same, but the refresh rate is set at 60Hz.

While the selfie camera remains the same, the main camera on the back is replaced with a 48 MP primary sensor and paired with a 2 MP portrait and 2 MP macro lens without room for an ultrawide. Connectivity options are also similar, while both phones are certified by TUV Rheinland and use a side-mounted fingerprint reader.