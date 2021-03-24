English
Realme 8 and 8 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999

Some of the marquee features of the new series are the quad core camera module on the back with a 108 megapixel primary sensor and AMOLED displays

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro price in India and specifications have been announced. The Realme 8 series competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 series launched earlier this year. Key specifications of Realme 8 series include a 108MP quad-camera setup, AMOLED displays and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 8 Pro price in India

The Realme 8 Pro India price is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in Illuminating Yellow and Infinite Black colour options.

Realme 8 price in India

The Realme 8 India price is set at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The Realme 8 comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The 8nm processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

On the back, the device has a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The quad-camera setup is completed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 16MP front camera.

The device runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It weighs 176 grams and is 8.1mm thick.

Realme 8 specifications

The Realme 8 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display  has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The device has a 64MP quad-camera setup. It includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP Black and White sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch display.

It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The device weighs 177 grams and is 7.99mm thick.
first published: Mar 24, 2021 09:06 pm

