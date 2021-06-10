MARKET NEWS

Vivo Y73 launched in India with a sleek design, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Vivo Y73 comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration in India and is priced at Rs 20,990.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Vivo Y73 price in India and specifications have been announced. The new Vivo Y-series smartphone sports a sleek design and has a 64MP triple-camera setup. The smartphone competes against the likes of the iQOO Z3, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, POCO X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10i etc. 

Vivo Y73 price in India

The Vivo Y73 India price is set at Rs 20,990. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The device is launched in Diamond Flare and Roman Black colour options. It is available for purchase starting today via Flipkart and offline stores.

Vivo Y73 specifications

The Vivo Y73 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a water-drop notch for the front camera. The smartphone features a 60Hz refresh rate display with HDR10 certification. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The phone packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also features a 4000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support via USB Type-C. 

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera sensor. The other two 2MP sensors are for depth and macro photography. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the water drop notch.

The device features a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with 4G network support. 
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Jun 10, 2021 02:25 pm

