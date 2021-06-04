Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuts as company's most affordable 5G phone, alongside Galaxy A22 4G

Samsung recently dropped two new devices in the Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A22 and A22 5G are affordable 4G and 5G devices, while the latter debuts as Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A22, A22 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a starting price of €230 (Roughly Rs 20,350) for the base 4GB/64GB model. The phone is available in Gray, White, Mint, and Violet colour options. The device will go on sale starting in July in select regions across Europe.

The pricing and availability for the 4G version of the Galaxy A22 have yet to be revealed. The handset is available in Black, White, Mint, and Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB or 128GB internal storage that’s expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Additionally, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phone runs Android 11 based on One UI and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

On the front, the phone opts for a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. On the back, the phone gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 5 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A22

The Galaxy A22 opts for a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Storage options are the same as the 5G A22, but there’s no expandable storage here. The battery capacity and charging and software are also the same as the Galaxy A22 5G. The LTE version of the A22 also gets a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy A22 4G gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth unit. Additionally, the main camera also features OIS. On the front, the A22 opts for a 13 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera. Despite the AMOLED panel, the A22 also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.