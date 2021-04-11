English
Moto G60 launch in India with 108MP quad-camera, 32MP front camera tipped

Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto G100 in India.

April 11, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Representative image: Moto G


Motorola is gearing up for the launch of two new Moto G-series smartphones in India. While the launch date remains unknown, some key details of one of the two devices have leaked online. According to a new leak, one of the devices will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. Based on the leaked specs, it looks like the smartphone is the Moto G60.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, has leaked an image that reveals the camera module of the device. Although the image shows a triple-camera setup, the tipster claims that the phone will have a 108MP quad-camera setup, with one of three lenses offering two kinds of shooting modes. It Is a common practice nowadays to double up the ultrawide camera as a macro lens. We can expect the same on the upcoming Moto smartphone. It will also have a 32MP front camera sensor.

The only Moto G-series smartphone tipped to launch with a 108MP sensor is the Moto G60. The smartphone is tipped to launch as a rebranded Moto G40 Fusion launched in Europe. Other Moto G60 specifications include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a 6000 mAh battery.

Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto G100 in India. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Apr 11, 2021 10:25 am

