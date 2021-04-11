Moto G60 launch in India with 108MP quad-camera, 32MP front camera tipped

Representative image: Moto G

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of two new Moto G-series smartphones in India. While the launch date remains unknown, some key details of one of the two devices have leaked online. According to a new leak, one of the devices will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. Based on the leaked specs, it looks like the smartphone is the Moto G60.



[Exclusive] Out of the 2 upcoming Moto G smartphones, one G will feature a 108MP Quad Camera set-up along with a 32MP selfie shooter - the best in the segment.

More details coming soon.

Feel free to retweet.#NextMotoG pic.twitter.com/er2JzBg7Sv

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, has leaked an image that reveals the camera module of the device. Although the image shows a triple-camera setup, the tipster claims that the phone will have a 108MP quad-camera setup, with one of three lenses offering two kinds of shooting modes. It Is a common practice nowadays to double up the ultrawide camera as a macro lens. We can expect the same on the upcoming Moto smartphone. It will also have a 32MP front camera sensor.

The only Moto G-series smartphone tipped to launch with a 108MP sensor is the Moto G60. The smartphone is tipped to launch as a rebranded Moto G40 Fusion launched in Europe. Other Moto G60 specifications include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, and a 6000 mAh battery.